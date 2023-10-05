Food

IN NUMBERS | 7 titbits from SA's first State of Snacking report

Sustainability takes centre stage in snacking preferences

05 October 2023 - 12:47
Hilary Biller Columnist
Fun findings for those who have a bit of a sweet tooth.
Image: natalyastepowaya/123RF

At a time when many favourite snacks and treats are leaving our shelves, the pool of chocolates for chocolate lovers may be getting smaller, but South Africans still love snacking.

This according to Mondelēz International, the makers of Cadbury's chocolates and other sweet confectioneries in their first State of Snacking report. Collated from a survey of 250 South African adults aged 18 and older, we share seven titbits from the report.

  1. 75% of South Africans believe it is important to have moments of indulgence daily. Four in 10 have admitted to feeling guilt when they indulge.
  2. 66% of buyers are nostalgic and willing to go out of their way to find their favourite snacks. They are willing to pay extra to bring their favourite childhood snack brands back. 
  3. Lunch Bar, a local brand exclusively sold here, is the country's biggest selling chocolate bar and stands with two other beloved brands — Cadbury Dairy Milk and Chappies chewing gum.
  4. 63% of consumers indicate they are more likely to find new snacks via digital channels rather than in-person ones.
  5. South Africans are increasingly focused on the sustainability of the products they buy and 70% indicate sustainable packaging helps them enjoy the snacks more and 84% express a wish that more snacks come with biodegradable packaging.
  6. Other than packaging, 74% of buyers believe “plant-based snacks are better for the future of our planet”.
  7. While 94% of consumers are concerned about inflation, 56% worry about their preferred snacks being available in shops.

