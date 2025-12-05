Paul Mtirara to transform Black restaurant into an R&B haven

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro FM’s R&B host Paul Mtirara is gearing up to serenade guests with a smooth and soulful set at Black restaurant in Woodmead this Sunday.

Known for his calming voice and curated R&B selections on air, Paul says guests can expect a warm and intimate musical journey. “I’m putting together a set that blends classics, rare gems and a few personal favourites — the sort of music that sets the tone for a beautiful Sunday,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The DJ says performing in Johannesburg always brings out the best in him. “Johannesburg audiences are passionate and expressive. They know their music, and they show appreciation when something resonates.”

Paul promises guests a few surprises too, from fresh mixes to nostalgic throwbacks.

“Live performances allow me to feel the crowd’s energy in real time. It gives me space to stretch, experiment and connect.”

As he prepares for the weekend, Paul says his current inspiration comes from storytelling and blending modern R&B textures with classic soul elements. Ultimately, he hopes guests walk away “feeling lighter, uplifted and connected”.

“Come ready to unwind and enjoy a beautiful evening of music,” he said.

Kgomotso Ndwandwe from Black said: “What inspired Black to host Paul Mtirara is that the Sunday crowd is often the mature crowd looking for a relaxed vibe to close off the week. His set brings nostalgia, and the customers love singing along. Guests can expect to just unwind to the Sunday feeling of soulful sounds.”