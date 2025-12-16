TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe takes social media hiatus and checks into wellness facility

Reality TV star and social media sensation Lasizwe Dambuza makes history as Mzansi's first black male under 30 to reach 1-million subscribers on YouTube.
Lasizwe Dambuza has checked into a wellness facility. (Supplied)

Every year since 2021, Lasizwe Dambuza has checked himself into a mental health wellness facility around this time — and this year is no different.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the YouTuber and reality TV star announced he is taking time off his social media to recharge and focus on his mental health.

“I checked myself into a mental wellness retreat for the next couple of weeks. I’ve handed over my social media accounts to my management and they will be the ones managing it during my stay here. I’m surrounded by professional help and can’t wait to come home stronger and ready to kick off the new year stronger!” he wrote.

When checking into the retreat centre in December 2024, Lasizwe said despite his successful YouTube career he had been facing challenges in his personal life.

“I’m going on a mental wellness retreat because I suffer from depression and anxiety. This is very overwhelming for me. I want to be present. I want to be surrounded by doctors, psychologists, peace and nature to help me process this milestone.”

