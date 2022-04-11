Lasizwe, Mihlali talk friendship and pour cold water on 'beef' speculation

Exploring any form of relationship in the limelight can come with a lot of pressure from people on social media, but YouTubers Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza say they've found their balance.

The two stars' friendship first began when they travelled to Paris, France, for YouTube’s creators' summit. Lasizwe says after he went to Mihlali’s hotel room, there was an instant genuine connection and they gave been inseparable ever since.

“I’ve learnt a lot about Mihlali. I think one thing people don’t understand about her is that she’s a strong independent woman. She stands her ground, understands who she is, and doesn’t care what people say. We have each other's back because we are in this together and that’s beautiful,” Lasizwe said.

“YouTube actually brought us together ... Lasizwe is very consistent in his craft and very dedicated to his work. He’s one person who inspires me especially when it comes to YouTube because it’s a very casual platform, but when it comes to the business element of it. He’s someone who knows to push himself so that really inspires me and his work ethic,” Mihali added.