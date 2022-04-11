×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Lasizwe, Mihlali talk friendship and pour cold water on 'beef' speculation

11 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
YouTubers, Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase speak on exloring a friendship as public figures.
YouTubers, Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase speak on exloring a friendship as public figures.
Image: Supplied

Exploring any form of relationship in the limelight can come with a lot of pressure from people on social media, but YouTubers Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe Dambuza say they've found their balance. 

The two stars' friendship first began when they travelled to Paris, France, for YouTube’s creators' summit. Lasizwe says after he went to Mihlali’s hotel room, there was an instant genuine connection and they gave been inseparable ever since. 

“I’ve learnt a lot about Mihlali. I think one thing people don’t understand about her is that she’s a strong independent woman. She stands her ground, understands who she is, and doesn’t care what people say. We have each other's back because we are in this together and that’s beautiful,” Lasizwe said.

“YouTube actually brought us together ... Lasizwe is very consistent in his craft and very dedicated to his work. He’s one person who inspires me especially when it comes to YouTube because it’s a very casual platform, but when it comes to the business element of it. He’s someone who knows to push himself so that really inspires me and his work ethic,” Mihali added.

Both stars tend to make Mzansi’s trends list, facing public scrutiny, but they say they’re grateful to have each other to lean on as they are in the same industry and can relate.

“The fact that we get to grow together and find our feet together is just amazing. Being a public figure, you have to maintain a certain image, be in certain places, and always be seen. So when we’re not seen together, people start thinking that we’re beefing and it’s not the case because we want to keep our relationship private. So there’s a lot of dynamics that we have to consider, and also the fact that we’re quite young,” Lasizwe said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

‘I’m enjoying my silence’ — Natasha Thahane spills on fallout with Lasizwe

"Lasizwe stayed in my life and it was great. We were good friends."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Aww cute! Mihlali Ndamase gushes over Lasizwe’s ‘consistent love’

Mihlali Ndamase has taken to Twitter to thank her friend Lasizwe for the love he gives her.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Lol! Lasizwe & Mihlali take on the #JunebugChallenge

Lasizwe and Mihlali's #JunebugChallenge is such a mood!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. And the winner is? NaakMusiQ! Actor wins the #CelebCity boxing match! TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Boxing is about technique' — Robert Marawa shares his expectations for ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza clears the air on viral 'meltdown' video TshisaLIVE
  4. Blacklez reveals it took two years to shake off ‘being Dineo Ranaka’s ex’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'It's just out of character' — Zola Hashatsi urges SK Khoza to contact him ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...