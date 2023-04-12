TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The Benni McCarthy music video everyone is talking about

12 April 2023 - 10:55
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor

From Hanover Park to Old Trafford, and now a music video star.

Rapper YoungstaCPT and producer Shaney Jay have paid tribute to Benni McCarthy, with their latest track named after the South African football icon. 

The duo released visuals for the track, also dedicated to late musician and Manchester United fan AKA, on Tuesday.

The video opens in a football stadium with a clip of Benni asking his haters: “Who's laughing now?”

“This is what a failure looks like,” Benni famously said in a 2021 interview.

Youngsta raps about rising from the hood to the top of the world, just like Benni did, while visuals of the footballer are shown.

Channelling his “inner Benni”, he recounts the milestones that made Benni an international star.

“I swear at referees, saying: 'You ma se p**s ... My rapping making them marvel. Went to Bafana then played overseas in leagues and set an example with TkZee on Shibobo. For West Ham or Porto, he’s a GOAT. Check his whole approach, from a player to the coach.'”

The rapper also recounted visiting Benni's hometown, Hanover Park, with late rapper AKA and video calling the footballer.

“I took AKA to Hanover Park. FaceTimed Benni while we were lamming with oeg, surrounded by OGs. A memorable moment that I never ever forgot. I miss Mr Marcus. I went to the scene of the crime the day he was shot.”

Thirty-five-year-old rapper AKA was assassinated outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant in February. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about the song, Youngsta said he hoped it would be an anthem in tribute to Benni and Cape Town.

He reflected on calling Benni while with AKA and said he was heartbroken about his friend's death.

“I never thought I’d look back on that experience now with such sadness. I wrote Benni McCarthy in 2022 with that day in mind, being that Kiernan (AKA) was a huge Benni fan and called him that day to show him that we were on his home ground.

“It was such a powerful moment for me because I had brought these powerhouses together, from street soldier to a music megastar to a football hero, all at the same time.

“It was a full circle moment and was definitely a top-three moment in my life, even before the tragedy that occurred.

“I lost so many people who are in the Main Ou’s music video due to gang violence, but never thought I would lose Kiernan in that way. It really hurts. South African hip-hop truly won’t ever be the same”. 

READ MORE:

YoungstaCPT mourns AKA: 'I never thought I'd lose Kiernan in that way'

Rapper YoungstaCPT and Shaney Jay have released a song titled Benni McCarthy in dedication to Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy and the memory ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was ...
Sport
1 month ago

Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help

Old Trafford was singing Benni McCarthy's name on Sunday after he helped revive the form of some of the world's most talented footballers.
Sport
1 month ago

‘He is that extra bit on top we need’: Marcus Rashford on working with Benni McCarthy

English footballer Marcus Rashford has lauded Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy as the "extra bit on top" the club needed since his ...
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I'd still call the cops on her' — Redi Tlhabi clears the air on 'friendship' ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Why even 'poor' sangomas claim they can make you rich with rituals? Gogo ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I’m learning to be OK with my eventuality' — Terminally ill Zoleka Mandela on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo's baby shower TshisaLIVE
  5. Bathabile Dlamini's daughter Midnight Uzo launches her music career TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out