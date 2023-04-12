WATCH | The Benni McCarthy music video everyone is talking about

From Hanover Park to Old Trafford, and now a music video star.
Rapper YoungstaCPT and producer Shaney Jay have paid tribute to Benni McCarthy, with their latest track named after the South African football icon.
The duo released visuals for the track, also dedicated to late musician and Manchester United fan AKA, on Tuesday.
The video opens in a football stadium with a clip of Benni asking his haters: “Who's laughing now?”
“This is what a failure looks like,” Benni famously said in a 2021 interview.
Youngsta raps about rising from the hood to the top of the world, just like Benni did, while visuals of the footballer are shown.
Channelling his “inner Benni”, he recounts the milestones that made Benni an international star.
“I swear at referees, saying: 'You ma se p**s ... My rapping making them marvel. Went to Bafana then played overseas in leagues and set an example with TkZee on Shibobo. For West Ham or Porto, he’s a GOAT. Check his whole approach, from a player to the coach.'”
The rapper also recounted visiting Benni's hometown, Hanover Park, with late rapper AKA and video calling the footballer.
“I took AKA to Hanover Park. FaceTimed Benni while we were lamming with oeg, surrounded by OGs. A memorable moment that I never ever forgot. I miss Mr Marcus. I went to the scene of the crime the day he was shot.”
Thirty-five-year-old rapper AKA was assassinated outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant in February. Celebrity chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also killed in the shooting.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about the song, Youngsta said he hoped it would be an anthem in tribute to Benni and Cape Town.
He reflected on calling Benni while with AKA and said he was heartbroken about his friend's death.
“I never thought I’d look back on that experience now with such sadness. I wrote Benni McCarthy in 2022 with that day in mind, being that Kiernan (AKA) was a huge Benni fan and called him that day to show him that we were on his home ground.
“It was such a powerful moment for me because I had brought these powerhouses together, from street soldier to a music megastar to a football hero, all at the same time.
“It was a full circle moment and was definitely a top-three moment in my life, even before the tragedy that occurred.
“I lost so many people who are in the Main Ou’s music video due to gang violence, but never thought I would lose Kiernan in that way. It really hurts. South African hip-hop truly won’t ever be the same”.
WATCH | The Benni McCarthy music video everyone is talking about
