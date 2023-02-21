Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help

Two goals in less than two weeks has put Jadon Sancho back on the radar of many Manchester United fans, with South African-born coach Benni McCarthy reportedly behind the star's return to form.
Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy was last year appointed as a first team coach at Manchester United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
McCarthy has been credited with reviving the form of a struggling stars, including English international Marcus Rashford and young Uruguayan World Cup star Facundo Pellistri. The Daily Mail this week reported McCarthy also had a hand in Jadon Sancho's individual training break.
According to the publication, Sancho asked to work one-on-one with McCarthy after his break late last year.
Sancho was put on a tailored training schedule by United's manager Erik ten Hag after he struggled “physically and mentally” at the beginning of the season. He trained away from the club and was spotted doing one-on-one work with the club's coaches in the Netherlands.
He returned to the club's training ground in January, where he worked with McCarthy and others ahead of his return to the team's match day squad a few week's later.
McCarthy's sessions with players have been a big hit, with the Daily Mail UK reporting last year that Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has requested extra shooting practice from the coach. The drills proved so popular that superstar Ronaldo and others joined.
French international Anthony Martial is also said to value the advice of the coach, while Rashford told SkySports McCarthy had helped him find his form. Rashford has the most goals, 16, in the top five European leagues since the World Cup and is seen by many as the most in-form player in the world at the moment.
McCarthy's impact has been noticed by the club's fans who chanted his name in their side's 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday. He was also swarmed by fans eager to get an autograph.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
