As the many digital platforms we love continue to grow, so do the trends we follow. And a world that has been expanding greatly is the fitness scene.
We already took a dive into the hot girl walk, but now cosy fitness is quickly taking the top spot. The term was coined by TikTok user Hope Zuckerbrow who defines it as a relaxed form of cardio. This includes a soothing setting featuring soft lighting and outfits such as dressing gowns. All set to your favourite comfort watch on TV.
Flora Harris, a sportswear fundi at UK apparel store, Pour Moi, says anything that gives you a good excuse to stay fit is a good idea.
“The ‘hot girl walk’ was a game changer in making walking cool again — but for some people, the thought of having to get changed and go outside is a big turn-off,” she says. Here are her top tips on how to incorporate the trend in your fitness regime.
Here's how cosy fitness makes gym easy for busy people
Expert shares all the tips you'll need to jump on the TikTok trend
Image: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
MAKE TIME IN THE MORNING OR EVENING
The ideal cosy cardio time is before your day starts or as your evening is winding down. Zuckerbrow is a fan of a 5am or 6am slot, but other people on TikTok have posted examples of them taking on the trend at 8pm. What’s great about those times is it’s likely to be a little darker outside so you can make your indoor space extra cosy with drawn curtains and candlelight.
NO NEED FOR WALKING PADS
Though many of the videos on TikTok show people using a walking pad or treadmill, you can do cosy cardio with any type of exercise. The key is to make sure it’s not too high intensity so you can maintain your cosy vibes. A static bike or stepper machine would work well, or you can do it without equipment and just do steps on the spot.
SPORTS BRAS
Though one of the main selling points of this trend is you don’t need to be dressed up in the latest athleisure looks (yes you can work out in a dressing gown), it’s important to pop on a sports bra — even if you are doing low intensity walking. This doesn’t mean wearing something super tight and uncomfortable, but picking a low intensity bra or crop top that keeps your boobs supported while you enjoy your cosy workout.
STAY HYDRATED AND SET THE MOOD SAFELY
Cosy cardio is so relaxed you might forget you are working out — but a 20 or 30 minute session can burn about 100 calories. It’s important to remember to drink water throughout, so make sure you have a bottle handy or take a break to rehydrate. Though many of the cosy cardio videos feature a yummy iced coffee, it’s water that is key when working out. Candlelight can bring peak cosy elements, but consider using battery-operated candles for safety reasons — they still look super pretty.
