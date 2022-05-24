Looking for fitness inspo? Chris Hemsworth, The Rock may inspire you

Looking for inspiration for your next workout? A new study has revealed the top 10 celebrities most people turn to for motivation when hitting the gym.

The study by UK gym chain PureGym ranked Australian actor Chris Hemsworth as the “biggest celebrity workout inspiration”, beating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kendall Jenner and Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Analysing Google search data for the world’s most searched celebrities, from stars of the screen to sporting heroes, the results of the PureGym study “reveal a mix of the celebs who are giving ordinary people inspiration to keep fit, as well as work different muscle groups in the gym”.

Using the search terms “[celebrity name] workout” and “[celebrity name] exercise”, the research found that overall, Hemsworth is the biggest celebrity workout inspiration with 12,360 global monthly searches on average made by those looking to emulate the Thor actor’s gym routine.

Johnson came in close second with 12,270 global monthly searches. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill, reality star and model Jenner and actor and former bodybuilder Schwarzenegger rounded off the top five.