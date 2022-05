Looking for fitness inspo? Chris Hemsworth, The Rock may inspire you

Jenner is the only female in the top 10 list and ranks on top of the list of women who most “inspire the world’s workouts”.

She is followed by older sister Kim, Brie Larson, another older sister Khloe and Jennifer Lopez.

PureGym’s research also analysed which celebrities inspire people the most when it comes to training specific parts of the body.

Here Hemsworth again took the top honour for the best arms in showbiz, while The Rock came out tops for abs.

Schwarzenegger snagged the top position for best back and chest and Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood for legs.

Stephen Rowe, chief marketing officer at PureGym, said: “There are hundreds of exercises out there, with almost endless combinations to choose from. While this is great for anyone looking to add variety to their workouts, it can make things complicated when you want to mix up your routine.

“While working with a qualified fitness expert is a great way to find the exercises and workouts needed to reach your goals, this is not always an accessible option for everyone. Looking up celebrity-inspired workouts can help those who have an aesthetic goal in mind, whether that’s The Rock’s rock-solid abs or Taylor Swift’s triceps. However, it is worth keeping in mind that many celebrities are afforded the time and money to help them reach a certain physique that is simply harder to achieve alongside work and other commitments. For us, the most important thing is to keep healthy and have fun while you are doing it”.

TOP 10 CELEBS INSPIRING THE WORLD TO GET FIT

Chris Hemsworth — 12,360

The Rock — 12,270

Henry Cavill — 10,040

Kendall Jenner — 8,420

Arnold Schwarzenegger — 8,420

Chris Evans — 6,670

Michael B Jordan — 6,630

Jason Statham — 4,470

Aaron Donald — 4,400

Ryan Reynolds — 3,630.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.