Looking for fitness inspo? Chris Hemsworth, The Rock may inspire you
Kendall Jenner is the only woman featured in the top 10
Looking for inspiration for your next workout? A new study has revealed the top 10 celebrities most people turn to for motivation when hitting the gym.
The study by UK gym chain PureGym ranked Australian actor Chris Hemsworth as the “biggest celebrity workout inspiration”, beating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kendall Jenner and Kim and Khloe Kardashian.
Analysing Google search data for the world’s most searched celebrities, from stars of the screen to sporting heroes, the results of the PureGym study “reveal a mix of the celebs who are giving ordinary people inspiration to keep fit, as well as work different muscle groups in the gym”.
Using the search terms “[celebrity name] workout” and “[celebrity name] exercise”, the research found that overall, Hemsworth is the biggest celebrity workout inspiration with 12,360 global monthly searches on average made by those looking to emulate the Thor actor’s gym routine.
Johnson came in close second with 12,270 global monthly searches. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill, reality star and model Jenner and actor and former bodybuilder Schwarzenegger rounded off the top five.
Jenner is the only female in the top 10 list and ranks on top of the list of women who most “inspire the world’s workouts”.
She is followed by older sister Kim, Brie Larson, another older sister Khloe and Jennifer Lopez.
PureGym’s research also analysed which celebrities inspire people the most when it comes to training specific parts of the body.
Here Hemsworth again took the top honour for the best arms in showbiz, while The Rock came out tops for abs.
Schwarzenegger snagged the top position for best back and chest and Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood for legs.
Stephen Rowe, chief marketing officer at PureGym, said: “There are hundreds of exercises out there, with almost endless combinations to choose from. While this is great for anyone looking to add variety to their workouts, it can make things complicated when you want to mix up your routine.
“While working with a qualified fitness expert is a great way to find the exercises and workouts needed to reach your goals, this is not always an accessible option for everyone. Looking up celebrity-inspired workouts can help those who have an aesthetic goal in mind, whether that’s The Rock’s rock-solid abs or Taylor Swift’s triceps. However, it is worth keeping in mind that many celebrities are afforded the time and money to help them reach a certain physique that is simply harder to achieve alongside work and other commitments. For us, the most important thing is to keep healthy and have fun while you are doing it”.
TOP 10 CELEBS INSPIRING THE WORLD TO GET FIT
- Chris Hemsworth — 12,360
- The Rock — 12,270
- Henry Cavill — 10,040
- Kendall Jenner — 8,420
- Arnold Schwarzenegger — 8,420
- Chris Evans — 6,670
- Michael B Jordan — 6,630
- Jason Statham — 4,470
- Aaron Donald — 4,400
- Ryan Reynolds — 3,630.
