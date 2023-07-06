Forget about the gym, everyone is doing the hot girl walk

If there is one thing we can always expect from TikTok it is that there is bound to be a puzzling viral moment. One of those has been the fitness fad hot girl walking. The trend pushes those who try it to literally go for a walk with a number of factors in mind. You walk with intention (much like in yoga) and you listen to a motivational podcast while you're at it.
The workout can be adjusted to the user's needs — some prefer to walk without listening to anything, just meditating on their own positive thoughts.
One of the great factors of TikTok trends is that they exist in a symbiotic relationship with many other social media spaces. A recent trend has seen long-form content creators on YouTube and podcast spaces adjust the lengths of their media to under 50 minutes, which reflects the expectations from hot girl walks that only need 45 minutes max from their users.
Though many TikTokers claim to have lost weight doing the hot girl walk, it cannot be the only substitute for physical exercise and diet needed for weight loss. While it “certainly can” help with weight loss according to experts, it is important to consider walking as a form of exercise as it burns just as many calories as running does.
A report from Healthline explains that the amount of calories you burn are dependent on your weight, height, sex, genes and how active you are.
Part of the exercise is also the fun of getting ready through the outfits you wear. One South African TV personality has even shared in a radio interview that it is how she keeps herself motivated.
Not sure how to rock the hot girl walk style? Here are a few ideas to keep you motivated:
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
PREPPY
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Keep short distances going in this laid-back attire. Look for boxy fits that allow comfort while walking. Best for those who like to get their steps on their way to work.
SPORTY
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images
While joggers and compressor shirts would be most ideal, have some fun with logos or branded items. Look for capris or the resurging bermudas, or keep it simple in two-piece co-ord sets. Be mindful of athleisure sneakers as they are not always the best fit for long distance walks.
LAYERING
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
In case you want to keep your walk as short as possible in the winter weather, layer up with light items like short-sleeved knitwear or pleated skirts. Slouchy tees and oversized collared shirts can also spice up a look depending on your post-walk needs.
NORMCORE
Image: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Image: Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Easy does it with this look. You don't need to go for bright colours when you can dress around old running shoes or hiking boots. Most normcore looks are sported with denim trousers, which are best suited for those looking to do small hikes or nature walks.
