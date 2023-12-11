Beyoncé vs Taylor vs Rihanna: We’ve got the tea on who is 2023’s style icon

When it comes to trends and stars 2023 has been quite the force, delivering many viral moments from red carpets to runways.
Analysing the latest fashion trends, lingerie brand Pour Moi studied global Google searches this year to reveal whose style sent fingers running through the web.
Throughout the year, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift dominated the news as they left many countries where they toured experiencing inflation. Beloved style icon Rihanna continued to push boundaries with her pregnancy fits and work in the beauty industry. However, only one could take the top spot and it was Cruel Summer singer Taylor Swift.
With a staggering 1-million Google searches for her outfits and fashion style, Swift has been firmly in the spotlight this year, kicking off her Eras tour and stepping out with a long list of celebrity friends for dinners and nights out. Her style is revealed in her eye-catching embellished tour ensembles and understated casual outfits.
In second place is Kendall Jenner, with the supermodel’s fans keeping up with her off-duty model attire. Her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian also feature in the top 20 style icons list, ranking 15th and 16th respectively.
After giving birth to her second child, Rihanna ranks as the 13th most-searched-for celebrity style icon this year. Her maternity style has been well documented, and she hasn’t shied away from showing off her bump, with her red carpet looks featuring form-fitting dresses and bump-bearing looks. Slightly above her is Break My Soul hitmaker Beyoncé in eighth place.
Here’s a full list of the rankings with their total global search demand:
2023’s MOST GOOGLED STYLE STARS
Kendall Jenner — 317,000
Kate Middleton — 274,300
Selena Gomez — 272,800
Lady Gaga — 245,300
Meghan Markle — 238,800
Ariana Grande — 220,800
Beyoncé — 195,800
Billie Eilish — 190,500
Sofia Richie — 161,670
Bella Hadid — 144,300
Hailey Bieber — 143,200
Rihanna — 136,500
Doja Cat — 131,090
Kylie Jenner — 121,700
Kim Kardashian — 96,200
Amal Clooney — 91,300
Olivia Rodrigo — 90,280
Zendaya — 88,200
Madonna — 83,560.
