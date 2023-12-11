Lifestyle

Beyoncé vs Taylor vs Rihanna: We’ve got the tea on who is 2023’s style icon

Which star recorded the most Google searches for their style?

11 December 2023 - 12:00 By Thango Ntwasa
Style icon Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z.
Image: Beyonce/YouTube

When it comes to trends and stars 2023 has been quite the force, delivering many viral moments from red carpets to runways.

Analysing the latest fashion trends, lingerie brand Pour Moi studied global Google searches this year to reveal whose style sent fingers running through the web.

Throughout the year, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift dominated the news as they left many countries where they toured experiencing inflation. Beloved style icon Rihanna continued to push boundaries with her pregnancy fits and work in the beauty industry. However, only one could take the top spot and it was Cruel Summer singer Taylor Swift.

With a staggering 1-million Google searches for her outfits and fashion style, Swift has been firmly in the spotlight this year, kicking off her Eras tour and stepping out with a long list of celebrity friends for dinners and nights out. Her style is revealed in her eye-catching embellished tour ensembles and understated casual outfits.

Taylor Swift performs on the opening night of the 'Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour' at State Farm Stadium in Arizona in the US.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In second place is Kendall Jenner, with the supermodel’s fans keeping up with her off-duty model attire. Her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian also feature in the top 20 style icons list, ranking 15th and 16th respectively.   

After giving birth to her second child, Rihanna ranks as the 13th most-searched-for celebrity style icon this year. Her maternity style has been well documented, and she hasn’t shied away from showing off her bump, with her red carpet looks featuring form-fitting dresses and bump-bearing looks. Slightly above her is Break My Soul hitmaker Beyoncé in eighth place.

Want to see how your favourites fared?

Here’s a full list of the rankings with their total global search demand:

Rihanna at the Met Gala.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Second placed style icon Kendall Jenner.
Image: Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images

2023’s MOST GOOGLED STYLE STARS

  1. Taylor Swift — 1,049,000 

  2. Kendall Jenner — 317,000

  3. Kate Middleton — 274,300 

  4. Selena Gomez — 272,800 

  5. Lady Gaga — 245,300 

  6. Meghan Markle — 238,800 

  7. Ariana Grande — 220,800

  8. Beyoncé — 195,800

  9. Billie Eilish — 190,500 

  10. Sofia Richie — 161,670

  11. Bella Hadid — 144,300

  12. Hailey Bieber — 143,200 

  13. Rihanna — 136,500

  14. Doja Cat — 131,090 

  15. Kylie Jenner — 121,700

  16. Kim Kardashian — 96,200

  17. Amal Clooney — 91,300

  18. Olivia Rodrigo — 90,280

  19. Zendaya — 88,200

  20. Madonna — 83,560.

