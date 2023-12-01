Chelsea holds the title as the poshest Premier League team boasting an impressive overall score of 9.68/10. Its home stadium, Stamford Bridge, is situated in one of the UK’s wealthiest areas where the median house price reaches £1,357,500.
Chelsea residents, as the nation’s highest earners, command a gross annual pay standing at £41,892 (about R994,00), nearly £7,000 (R166,000) above the national average of £34,963 (R830,000).
Is it Chelsea or Liverpool? See this year's top 10 most posh football teams
These are the top Premier League teams when it comes to being the most fabulous to back
Image: Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
The ratings were considered by looking at each Premier League team's football stadium, the median house price where it is located, the median gross annual pay of residents, the number of independent schools per 100,000 people and the number of Waitrose and M&S stores per 100,000 people. See the full top list below for how your favourite club fared.
While it's one thing having the most gees or wins as a team, there is much to be said about celebrating even the smallest quirks of your beloved squads. Ticketgum's latest research looked at which Premier League teams are the poshest.
Image: Supplied
TOP 20 POSHEST PREMIER LEAGUE TEAMS
