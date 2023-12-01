Lifestyle

Is it Chelsea or Liverpool? See this year’s top 10 most posh football teams

These are the top Premier League teams when it comes to being the most fabulous to back

01 December 2023 - 11:48 By Thango Ntwasa
Chelsea captain Reece James. File photo.
Image: Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The ratings were considered by looking at each Premier League team's football stadium, the median house price where it is located, the median gross annual pay of residents, the number of independent schools per 100,000 people and the number of Waitrose and M&S stores per 100,000 people. See the full top list below for how your favourite club fared.

While it's one thing having the most gees or wins as a team, there is much to be said about celebrating even the smallest quirks of your beloved squads. Ticketgum's latest research looked at which Premier League teams are the poshest.

Chelsea swaggers into the top spot as the poshest team to back.
Image: Supplied

Chelsea holds the title as the poshest Premier League team boasting an impressive overall score of 9.68/10. Its home stadium, Stamford Bridge, is situated in one of the UK’s wealthiest areas where the median house price reaches £1,357,500.

Chelsea residents, as the nation’s highest earners, command a gross annual pay standing at £41,892 (about R994,00), nearly £7,000 (R166,000) above the national average of £34,963 (R830,000).

TOP 20 POSHEST PREMIER LEAGUE TEAMS

  1. Chelsea 
  2. Fulham 
  3. Tottenham Hotspur
  4. Arsenal 
  5. Crystal Palace 
  6. Bournemouth 
  7. Brighton & Hove Albion 
  8. Southampton 
  9. Newcastle United 
  10. Brentford 
  11. West Ham United 
  12. Manchester City 
  13. Manchester United 
  14. Leeds United 
  15. Aston Villa 
  16. Everton 
  17. Liverpool 
  18. Leicester City 
  19. Wolverhampton Wanderers 
  20. Nottingham Forest 

