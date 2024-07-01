Lifestyle

BET Awards 2024: Tyla, Makhadzi win big in international categories

01 July 2024 - 07:51 By Jen Su
Tyla on the blue carpet at the BET Awards 2024 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

South Africa won big at the BET Awards 2024, with 22-year-old Afrobeats pop star Tyla and Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi taking home accolades.

At Sunday night’s awards ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Tyla won Best New Artist and Best International Act. Makhadzi won the BET Viewers Choice: Best International Act.

Tyla slayed the blue carpet, wearing a bespoke black halter neck floor-length Versace gown. She paired the dress with more than $230,000 (R4.1m) worth of jewellery from Jared Atelier, including diamond drop earrings of natural morganite and diamonds and an emerald-cut diamond tennis bracelet worth $115,000 (R2m).

The Grammy award-winning beauty beat Sexxy Red, 4Batz, 41, Ayra Starr, Bossman Dlow, Fridayy and October London to win Best New Artist, her second win after bagging Best New International Act.

“This is crazy,” she said.

“I love Sexyy Red. I love her so much. This is such a gift to be here. I want to dedicate this one to Africa. I want to dedicate this one to all the African superstars before me who didn't get the opportunities I am getting. It's amazing. Africa to the world, guys,"

The Johannesburg-born megastar took to the stage in an elaborate safari-themed high energy performance of Jump from her self-titled debut album released in March.

Tyla started by descending on the stage in a rope trapeze swing, entering a giant cage with four women painted as different parts of a tiger laid across the floor and a statue of an elephant off to the side.

She danced underneath men hoisted high on giraffe-like stilts and accompanied by guest appearances by American rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng.

Limpopo-born Makhadzi won the Viewers Choice: Best International Act award, beating Bellah, Cristale, Duquesa, Holly G, Jungeli, Oruam, Seyi Vibez and South Africa’s Tyler ICU.

Limpopo-born Makhadzi wears a South African flag-inspired gown by Mamello Makha, at the BET Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.
Limpopo-born Makhadzi wears a South African flag-inspired gown by Mamello Makha, at the BET Awards 2024 in Los Angeles.
Image: BETHANY GRENALD.

The 28 year-old singer, who performed on Friday at the BET International nominees celebration at the Grammy Museum, wore a South African flag-inspired red silk gown with a large sculptural piece beaded with the colours of the national flag. It took more than 10 days to design and create by Mamello Makha.

“Everyone is waiting for me at home to bring home the award and today is my birthday so it brought me good luck,” Makhadzi told TimesLIVE.

“I’m Makhadzi because of my fans and my followers, who keep on supporting me and I appreciate their love. I’m here today because of them. I love you guys.”

Album of the Year went to Killer Mike. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, a category in which Tyla was nominated, went to Sza. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Usher.

TimesLIVE

Tyla, Focalistic, Makhadzi: SA stars shine in LA at BET Awards

Grammy winner Tyla is among some of South Africa's top talents set to shine at Sunday night's BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, ...
1 day ago
1 day ago

MaXhosa style for New York's elite

Award-winning South African knitwear brand MaXhosa Africa, launched a boutique store in the Big Apple on Friday with a three-day celebration for VIP ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

'Start spreadin' the news': SA designer David Tlale opens showroom in New York

Mzansi's designer-to-the-stars David Tlale has achieved another life milestone with the launch of his new showroom in the heart of New York's Garment ...
News
4 weeks ago

SA's Black Mermaid making waves in Europe

The blue-haired ocean activist has wowed academics and celebrities including Kelly Clarkson, who recommended her children's book
News
2 months ago

East London's Zazi Fashion makes its debut during New York Fashion Week

Renowned South African design house Zazi Fashion will be taking to the catwalk for the first time at New York Fashion Week on Saturday evening for ...
News
4 months ago
