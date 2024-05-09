TshisaLIVE

Searches for 'who is Tyla?' soar after sensational Met Gala debut

Water hit maker gained 101,454 followers on Instagram and is now at 5.9-million

09 May 2024 - 15:29
Joy Mphande Journalist
Tyla poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Image: Andrew Kelly

From performing on international stages to winning the inaugural Grammy for Best African Music Performance, Tyla has been taking major strides globally and has become a force to be reckoned with. 

The singer's debut at the 2024 Met Gala in a Balmain gown made from sand with an hourglass purse has made her more sought after. 

According to research conducted by the London-based fabric shop, Dalston Mill Fabrics, worldwide searches asking “Who is Tyla?” have skyrocketed by 1,328.57% after her debut at the gala.   

It’s fantastic to see Tyla gaining such widespread recognition for her stunning outfit at this year’s Met. The event has always been such an anticipated occasion, so it’s great to see celebs whose outfits live up to the theme. It’s safe to say that Tyla’s ‘sands of time’ look will go down in Met Gala history,” said a Dalston Mill Fabrics spokesperson.

Having fit perfectly with the Garden of Time” theme, Tyla has since been dubbed one of the best-dressed and most talked about celebrities who graced the red carpet at this year's event.

“We just knew that we wanted to do something special. We were on phone calls every other day,” Tyla said.

The Water hit maker has also gained 101,454 followers on Instagram and had 5.9-million followers at the time of publishing this article.

