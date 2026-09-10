SPOTLIGHT | Witches are back, an acclaimed local film, relationship drama and sport takes a deadly turn

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Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight is serving up magic, marriage, murder and plenty of entertainment this week, with the return of two iconic sisters, a new generation of relationship drama and a true-crime series where sport takes a deadly turn.

Dust off the spell books because, 30 years later, the Owens sisters are back in Practical Magic 2. Now with daughters of their own, Sally and Gillian must confront a dark curse threatening their family, putting sisterhood, love and supernatural magic to the ultimate test.

Directed by Susanne Bier, known for Bird Box and Serena, the highly anticipated sequel brings back Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman alongside Joey King and Maisie Williams for curses, sisterhood and plenty of magic. Practical Magic 2 is on at cinemas.

Now showing at cinemas is the award-winning Afrikaans film Landmyn, a powerful story about family trauma and the old wounds that can resurface when relatives are brought together. Spotlight caught up with writer and director Nico Scheepers and actress Anna-Mart van der Merwe to talk about the film, its characters and the story behind the acclaimed local production.

The vows may be new, but the baggage remains the same. Tyler Perry’s popular Why Did I Get Married Again? franchise returns to Netflix, bringing the gang back together as a new generation discovers relationship drama may be a family tradition. Marcus and Angela’s daughter is preparing to tie the knot, but when the group sees their children repeating familiar relationship patterns, they’re forced to question whether marriage gets any easier the second time around. Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White and Taraji P Henson return with a new generation of cast members. Old friends, new marriages and the same relationship drama — what could possibly go wrong? Spotlight chats with some of the cast to find out what audiences can expect from Why Did I Get Married Again?

Sports can bring out the best in people, but what happens when obsession turns deadly? Investigation Discovery’s new six-part true-crime series Game Day Murders explores high-profile murder cases that rocked the sports world. Featuring rare firsthand accounts from former teammates, family members and key investigators, the series delves into the dark intersection of ambition, competition and violence. Executive produced by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and hosted by veteran sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, Game Day Murders premieres on Investigation Discovery, DStv channel 171, on September 14 at 9pm.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns

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