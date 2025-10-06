REVIEW | The Lexus GX 550 SE is as tough as it is luxurious

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premium carmakers have had to work harder in recent times to maintain cachet in the eyes of consumers.

That is because various technologies and trappings once the preserve of luxury marques have been democratised.

You can have decent infotainment capabilities, soft-touch veneers and semi-autonomous trickery in a humble B-segment crossover these days.

But beyond the surface of features and superficial plushness, educated consumers will understand the value of a true premium lies in a number of areas, from engineering integrity, to longevity and brand equity, usually evidenced when it’s time to trade in.

Rich materials and satisfying tactility remain a Lexus hallmark. (Supplied)

Though Lexus was once seen as the new kid on the block, its pedigree today is hard to dispute, worthy of mention in the same breath as the most coveted automakers from Germany.

Backed by Toyota, whose reputation for durability is highly regarded, the brand offers customers a compelling alternative to the usual Teutonic triumvirate.

This year it added a new nameplate to the mix, in the form of the GX. Not new abroad – but unfamiliar to South African shoppers – the GX has an identity rooted in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Most will agree this is a good thing. And so do we. Take the ruggedness, off-road capability and towering presence of the Prado; then endow it with a heap of opulence, a meatier power source, more sophisticated gearbox and distinctive aesthetics.

Some may not even realise the kinship to the Land Cruiser Prado. (Supplied)

You have to view it through a slightly different lens though, because there are certain trade-offs versus the Prado. It is obviously more expensive and the bigger petrol engine means a smaller fuel tank; thus more frequent fuel stops. But then, the Lexus GX buyer is not likely to pursue the same pastimes as the Prado demographic.

At the launch of the vehicle we tackled some serious off-road treachery in the Overtrail version of the GX 550, replete with chunky rubber fit for the purpose of overlanding. Recently we spent time in the road-biased SE model grade. It costs R1,865,000, which is slightly dearer than the R1,801,300 required for the Overtrail. This includes a seven-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.

Stylistically, the sharp edges and bold cues of the swaggering Lexus are complemented by a set of gleaming 22-inch alloys (the Overtrail has 18-inchers). On approaching the vehicle, side-steps are electronically-deployed, assisting with more dignified entry.

The SE model is more road-biased, with larger alloys and lower tyre profile versus the Overtrail, parked on the right. (Supplied)

Perched behind the wheel, the expansive glass areas of the GX make for an airy cabin feel, not unlike that of a full-sized Range Rover. The cabin is radically differentiated from the Prado; with a bespoke infotainment set-up, digital instrument cluster, unique fascia and door panels. While the materials are of rich quality, including supple hide and elegant decorative inlays, one appreciates the retention of “old-school” switchgear, contributing to a satisfying sense of tactility.

The major factor that sets the Lexus apart from its humbler sibling is the petrol V6 motor, displacing 3.5l, twin-turbocharged for good measure. Its output on paper is a formidable 260kW/650Nm. This facilitates an expedient 0-100km/h claim of seven seconds flat. In the real world, the Lexus is suitably brisk, without feeling hooliganistic.

The engine is creamy smooth, with a strong acoustic note to match. Its 10-speed automatic does an excellent job of spreading the grunt across in buttery fashion. Our average economy over a week of driving was 15l/100km. Lexus quotes an ideal consumption figure of 12.3l/100km; at which rate you might deplete the 80l tank in 650km.

Compared to the Prado, the Lexus has the sensation of being lighter on its feet, more dynamic. Since it uses a hardy ladder-frame chassis, it lacks the on-road poise of monocoque similarly-priced rivals such as the BMW X5. Evaluate your priorities though, because the GX is able to tread where its softer European counterparts would not dare.