Petrol price biting? These are SA’s 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs

SA’s fuel prices were hiked to record levels in June, with the inland price of 95 unleaded petrol rising to R24.17/l while 50ppm diesel is up to R23.22/l.

It now costs about R300 more to fill up a small car than it did a year ago, a situation which may drive some cash-strapped consumers to consider trading in their cars on more economical options.

With SUVs and crossovers the fastest growing segment in SA, accounting for 48% of new-vehicle sales, we’ve rustled up a list of the 10 most fuel-efficient examples you can buy.

Many of SA’s most frugal SUVs are premium petrol-electric hybrids that cost well over R1m, but they aren’t affordable to most, so we have listed only vehicles that retail for less than R500,000.

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS

Price: R425,400

Power plant: 1.8l petrol-electric

Power and torque: 90kW/142Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.3l/100km