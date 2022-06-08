×

Features

Petrol price biting? These are SA’s 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs

A list of the most fuel-friendly crossovers and SUVs under R500,000

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
08 June 2022 - 11:05
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

SA’s fuel prices were hiked to record levels in June, with the inland price of 95 unleaded petrol rising to R24.17/l while 50ppm diesel is up to R23.22/l.

It now costs about R300 more to fill up a small car than it did a year ago, a situation which may drive some cash-strapped consumers to consider trading in their cars on more economical options.

With SUVs and crossovers the fastest growing segment in SA, accounting for 48% of new-vehicle sales, we’ve rustled up a list of the 10 most fuel-efficient examples you can buy.

Many of SA’s most frugal SUVs are premium petrol-electric hybrids that cost well over R1m, but they aren’t affordable to most, so we have listed only vehicles that retail for less than R500,000.

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS

Price: R425,400

Power plant: 1.8l petrol-electric

Power and torque: 90kW/142Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.3l/100km

Ford Ecosport diesel.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

 

Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Ambiente

Price: R322,500

Power plant: 1.5l diesel turbo

Power and torque: 74kW/205Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.6l/100km

Renault Duster diesel.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Renault Duster 1.5dCi Zen auto

Price: R381,900

Power plant: 1.5l diesel turbo

Power and torque: 66kW/210Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.8l/100km

VW T-Cross 75kW petrol.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

VW T-Cross 1.0TSi 70kW Comfortline

Price: R368,900

Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo

Power and torque: 70kW/175Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.8l/100km

Kia Seltos diesel.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX

Price: R438,995

Power plant: 1.5l turbo diesel

Power and torque: 96kW/250Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.1l/100km

Suzuki Ignis petrol.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GL

Price: R204,900

Powerplant: 1.2l petrol

Power and torque: 61kW/113Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.1l/100km

VW T-Cross 85kW petrol.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

VW T-Cross 85kW Comfortline

Price: R411,400

Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo

Power and torque: 85kW/200Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.3l100km

Renault Kiger petrol.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Renault Kiger 1.0 Life

Price: R204,900

Powerplant: 1.0l petrol

Power and torque: 52kW/96Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.3l/100km

VW Taigo petrol.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

VW Taigo 1.0 TSi

Price: R429,900

Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo

Power and torque: 85kW/200Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.4l/100km

Ford EcoSport petrol.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Ford EcoSport 1.0T Trend

Price: R358,700

Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo

Power and torque: 92kW/170Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.4l/100km



