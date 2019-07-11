Refreshed 2019 Ford Everest is equipped for escapades

At night on Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pans, the silence is so intense you can almost hear it.

The salt pans are isolated from civilisation and the nearest town, Maun, is more than two hours' drive away. The vast pan we’re encamped upon is the size of Belgium, and stretches about 270km south of our little tent village set at the pan’s northern edge.

Any temptation to venture our Ford Everest convoy further onto the pan was quelled by our guide's warning that the apparently dry surface is like crème brûlée — the crusty surface hiding occasional large custard-soft holes of wet clay that can swallow vehicles whole and catch out unwary travellers. The day before, our guides had spent several hours recovering a truck which had got its front wheels stuck in one such quagmire.

But that’s okay. The parched beauty of the salt pan suffices as an arresting photographic backdrop for the Everests; there is no need for escapades of the digging kind.

In any case, the day-long drive from the Okavango Delta had provided its share of adventure and a partial test of the newly-upgraded Everest’s abilities.

The upgrades are the same as those recently applied to the Ranger bakkie that this seven-seater SUV is based on, the most important being the introduction of two modern new turbo diesel four-cylinder engines and a new 10-speed automatic gearbox.

A new 2.0l Single Turbo with 132kW and 420Nm is offered in the mid-specced XLT 4x2 model.

Our steed for the Botswana expedition is the more powerful 2.0l Bi-Turbo, the same engine used in the new Ford Raptor double cab. It wields 157kW and 500Nm and outguns the much larger but older-generation 3.2l five-cylinder Duratorq TDCi by 10kW and 30Nm.

The existing 2.2 and 3.2l engines remain in the range, paired with the existing six-speed automatic transmission.

The new 2.0 Bi-Turbo flagship engine is a gutsy performer, its main selling point being its zealous and lag-free performance across the rev range thanks to there being one turbocharger to provide low-end torque, and a second one for high-end power.

This engine was barely tested by the lack of major inclines along our route, as Botswana is notoriously flat. However the meaty 500Nm of torque helped the Everest churn eagerly through deep sand, of which there is plenty during the Okavango’s dry winter season.