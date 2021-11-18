Historic all-black African team entered for Kyalami 9-Hour

SA motorsport history will be made when the first all-black African team will tackle the Kyalami Nine-Hour race on December 4.

The final round of the Intercontinental GT Championship will see Xolile Letlaka, Tschops Sipuka and Philip Kekana taking on the world’s best GT3 racers behind the wheel of their Into Africa Mining Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

Letlaka and Sipuka raced their Huracan GT3 to two victories and a second place from their four starts in the 2021 SA Endurance Series, providing a taste of things to come in the Kyalami Nine-Hour where they will be aiming to win the National Class. Despite missing the first round of the Endurance series, and a non-finish at the Gqeberha round, Letlaka and Sipuka lie third in the championship standings.