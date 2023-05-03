The Sportage 1.6 CRDi LX comes standard with automatic headlamps, cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, reverse camera, cruise control, six-speaker audio system, curved 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and front and rear USB charging ports. There's also Kia's drive mode select system that allows the driver to switch between Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart sub-settings. A blind-spot collision warning system is fitted as standard.
The EX model adds additional niceties such as 18-inch wheels, gloss-black radiator grille, combination cloth/leather seats, an electrically adjustable driver's chair, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and rear seat backrests with remote folding functionality.
Finally, the range-topping GT-Line Plus ups the features ante with LED interior lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels, and gloss-black exterior trim for a sportier look. Customers can also look forward to ventilated front seats, interior mood lighting and a rotary gearshift dial that uses shift-by-wire technology for effortless gear shifting.
Kia Sportage range boosted by diesel power
Image: Supplied
Kia has added a diesel engine derivative to its popular fifth-generation Sportage range.
Available in entry-level LX, mid-tier EX and flagship GT-Line Plus model guises, the new Sportage 1.6 CRDi is powered by a 1.6l four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine tuned to deliver a healthy 100kW at 4,000rpm and 320Nm of torque from 2,000rpm to 2,250rpm. This is delivered to the front wheels via a slick seven-speed dual clutch transmission.
Performance is brisk with Kia claiming all new Sportage 1.6 CRDi model variants are capable of going from 0-100km/h in 11.4 seconds. Top speed measures in at 180km/h while CO2 emissions are rated at a planet-friendly 129g/km on the combined cycle.
Image: Supplied
The Sportage 1.6 CRDi LX comes standard with automatic headlamps, cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, reverse camera, cruise control, six-speaker audio system, curved 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and front and rear USB charging ports. There's also Kia's drive mode select system that allows the driver to switch between Comfort, Eco, Sport or Smart sub-settings. A blind-spot collision warning system is fitted as standard.
The EX model adds additional niceties such as 18-inch wheels, gloss-black radiator grille, combination cloth/leather seats, an electrically adjustable driver's chair, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and rear seat backrests with remote folding functionality.
Finally, the range-topping GT-Line Plus ups the features ante with LED interior lamps, a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch wheels, and gloss-black exterior trim for a sportier look. Customers can also look forward to ventilated front seats, interior mood lighting and a rotary gearshift dial that uses shift-by-wire technology for effortless gear shifting.
Image: Supplied
Other snazzy upgrades include automatic high-beam assist, adaptive cruise control, artificial leather and suede seat upholstery, aluminium pedals, paddle shifters, an electric tailgate as well as upgraded lane keeping, blind-spot warning and forward-collision assist technology — the latter automatically applying the brakes in the event of an emergency.
Available to order, pricing for the new 2023 Kia Sportage diesel models is as follows:
1.6 CRDi LX: R597,995
1.6 CRDi EX: R651,995
1.6 CRDi GT-Line Plus: R735,995
Pricing includes an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan.
These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April
April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car
Your guide to the 21 2023 South African Car of the Year finalists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos