April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car

New-vehicle sales in South Africa remained flat during April, with the 37,107 units reflecting a slight 0.2% decline from the 37,195 vehicles sold in April last year.

Passenger cars weathered the market the worst, declining 6.1% year-on-year to 24,174 units, while light commercial vehicle sales were 11% up to 10,611 units.

With a further interest rate hike expected during May in an effort to curb high inflation, the impacts that are throttling the market should be expected to continue for some time, says Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank

Despite numerous headwinds in terms of load-shedding, petrol price hikes, logistical challenges and the like, the year-to-date figure of 175,678 units for the first four months of 2023 is 1.3% higher than the situation a year ago, says Mark Dommisse, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).

Toyota maintained its position as South Africa's most popular brand in April, selling 9,423 units, with Volkswagen second (4,644) and Suzuki third (3,620).

However, there was a surprise at the top of the sales charts with the new-generation Ford Ranger dislodging the Toyota Hilux from its long-held position as the country’s favourite vehicle — by just 14 units. It has been some time since these two old foes battled directly for market dominance, and they were trailed in April by the Isuzu D-Max as the third-placed bakkie.

The VW Polo Vivo was the best selling passenger car last month ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.

Toyota retained its overall market leadership with a number of sellers in the top 20 including the Hi-Ace, Starlet, Agya and Fortuner — the latter retaining its position as the country’s most popular large SUV.

The popularity of Chinese vehicles continued with strong performances by Chery and Haval.

SA’s top 20 selling vehicles — April 2023

1 Ford Ranger — 2,201

2 Toyota Hilux — 2,187

3 VW Polo Vivo — 1,510

4 Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,281

5 Suzuki Swift — 1,216

6 Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,190

7 Isuzu D-Max — 1,183

8 Toyota Starlet — 1,098

9 Nissan NP200 — 910

10 Hyundai Grand i10 — 807

11 VW Polo — 777

12 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 708

13 Toyota Fortuner — 695

14 Haval Jolion — 677

15 Renault Kiger — 625

16 Suzuki Baleno — 554

17 Toyota Agya — 551

18 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 548

19 VW T-Cross — 492

20 Kia Sonet — 454

* Source: Naamsa