New Models

Opel Frontera returning as all-electric SUV

25 January 2024 - 13:08 By Motoring Staff
The new Frontera will extend Opel’s battery-electric line-up.
Image: Supplied

Opel is reviving the Frontera nameplate in 2024 with the introduction of a new SUV.

Set to debut later this year, the Frontera promises to offer customers a blend of functionality and enjoyment. Featuring a rugged design and showcasing Opel’s new “Blitz” emblem, the SUV will be offered as a battery-electric vehicle from the start of production.

Opel CEO Florian Huettl highlights the Frontera's confident character and its strategic position in the market. The SUV is designed for versatility, targeting active individuals and families while maintaining Opel’s commitment to affordable mobility.

The Frontera will offer a high level of space and versatility.
Image: Supplied

The introduction of the Frontera, with the upcoming electric version of the next-generation Grandland, marks a significant milestone in Opel's shift towards becoming a fully electric brand. Opel plans to offer at least one battery-electric variant in each carline.

Opel will unveil images of the Frontera, with detailed information, in the next few weeks.

