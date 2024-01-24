New electric Alfa Romeo Milano gearing up for April reveal

Alfa Romeo has confirmed its all-new Milano will be unveiled to the world on April 10.

Now in the final stages of development at the Italian carmaker's Balocco test track, this subcompact crossover SUV has been overseen by a team of engineers responsible for past projects such as 4C, 8C, Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Giulia GTA. As such the Milano is expected to deliver fine handling and best-in-class driving dynamics. It will also be the smallest vehicle in the marque's line-up and first to shun fossil fuels in favour of joules.

Closely related to the upcoming Abarth 600e we reported on last week, the Milano will launch with an all-electric powertrain offering snappy accelerative performance. Though Alfa Romeo is keeping mum about specifications for the time being, we do expect more information to filter through the press office as the vehicle's launch date draws closer.

As usual, be sure to watch this space for more information as it becomes available.