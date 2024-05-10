New Models

New Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions land in South Africa

10 May 2024 - 10:50 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions ride on 18" alloy wheels.
The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions ride on 18" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Audi on Friday announced its new Q3 Urban Edition and Q3 Sportback Urban Edition models are available in Mzansi.

Joining the Black Edition models launched earlier in the year, the Urban Editions are positioned between the Advanced and S line derivatives. Standard exterior features include 18" alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and an electric tailgate. The interior benefits from Audi parking aid plus, keyless entry/start and a reverse camera. 

Power is provided by the German carmaker's familiar 35 TFSI 110kW/250Nm 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine meshed to a seven-speed S tronic transmission. 

The Audi Q3 Urban Edition retails for R791,780, with its Sportback sibling coming in at R817,470. Both come standard with a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.

MORE:

ABT gives the Audi RS3 a power boost

Renowned German tuning house ABT has lifted the lid on its new RS3-S performance package. A slightly more "docile" option to its flagship 368kW RS3-R ...
Motoring
3 days ago

New Audi Q2, A3 and Q3 special edition models arrive in Mzansi

Audi announced on Monday it is extending its Black Edition treatment to its popular Q2, A3 and Q3 ranges. The Q2 and A3 are also available with the ...
Motoring
2 months ago

New Audi A4 Black Edition arrives in Mzansi

Audi plans to launch a plethora of special-edition models in South Africa in the coming months. And getting the party started is the A4 Black Edition.
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Urban Editions land in South Africa New Models
  2. Honda ramps up R&D spending as it expands hybrid push news
  3. Ford's Lawler to hand over CFO role to ex-Lucid executive, transition to ... news
  4. China's car exports hit record high in April as domestic sales fall news
  5. Brad Binder finds a ‘significant’ bike tweak ahead of Le Mans MotoGP Motorsport

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...