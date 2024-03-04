Next in line is the Q3 SUV/Sportback Black Edition. Both variants feature a Black styling plus package with black side mirrors, panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, door armrests in leatherette, comfort key and comfort package. The latter avails electronically adjustable heated front seats with four-way lumbar support and an electric tailgate. A sports package is also included as standard and bolts on 19-inch alloy wheels, a black interior headlining, frame-hugging sports front seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.
New Audi Q2, A3 and Q3 special edition models arrive in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Audi announced on Monday it is extending its Black Edition treatment to its popular Q2, A3 and Q3 ranges. The Q2 and A3 are also available with the Urban Edition package.
The Q2 Urban Edition unlocks a plethora of additional features, including a connectivity package, panoramic sunroof, parking aid plus, leather/leatherette seat upholstery, matrix LED headlights, lane departure warning, Audi virtual cockpit and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also bolts in Audi's comfort package, which gives you heated front seats with four-way lumbar support, an electric tailgate and a storage package with two rear USB ports.
Image: Supplied
The Q2 Black Edition gets all of the above plus a flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel and a Black styling package consisting of black mirror caps and side blades, 19-inch alloy wheels, blacked out Audi rings and a sports suspension system for sharper handling.
The A3 Sportback/Sedan Urban Edition models are equipped as standard with an Audi sound system, sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and upgrade package. This comprises LED headlamps, auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors and dual-zone climate control.
Image: Supplied
The A3 Sportback/Sedan Black Edition models expand on the specification with a S line exterior/interior package, Black styling package, sports steering wheel, contour ambient lighting, leather/leatherette upholstery and a Sports package with larger 18-inch alloys.
Flagship S3 Sportback and Sedan Black Edition are fitted with more features, including adaptive chassis control, 19-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, Black styling package with blacked out Audi rings, matrix LED headlamps, Bang & Olufsen sound system, fine Nappa leather upholstery, contour ambient lighting, comfort key, electrically adjustable front seats, park assist with parking aid plus and a technology package. The latter splices in Audi connect, virtual cockpit plus, MMI satellite navigation and USB ports in the rear of the cabin.
Next in line is the Q3 SUV/Sportback Black Edition. Both variants feature a Black styling plus package with black side mirrors, panoramic glass sunroof, parking aid plus, door armrests in leatherette, comfort key and comfort package. The latter avails electronically adjustable heated front seats with four-way lumbar support and an electric tailgate. A sports package is also included as standard and bolts on 19-inch alloy wheels, a black interior headlining, frame-hugging sports front seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.
At the end of 2023 the Audi A4/S4 range was the first model in Audi's local line-up to receive the Black Edition treatment. Towards the middle of 2024, Audi South Africa will extend this offering to the A5, S5, Q5 and SQ5. Watch this space for more information.
Pricing for the new Audi Q2, A3 and Q3 special edition models is as follows:
Q2 35 Urban Edition: R728,130
Q2 35 Black Edition: R741,630
A3 Sportback Urban Edition: R737,800
A3 Sedan Urban Edition: R752,800
A3 Sportback Black Edition: R790,500
A3 Sedan Black Edition: R805,500
S3 Sportback Black Edition: R1,089,500
S3 Sedan Black Edition: R1,104,500
Q3 SUV Black Edition: R866,950
Q3 Sportback Black Edition: R892,550
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
