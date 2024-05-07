New Models

ABT gives the Audi RS3 a power boost

07 May 2024 - 14:32 By Motoring Staff
The ABT RS3-S package is available for both Sportback and Saloon versions of the Audi RS3.
Image: ABT

Renowned German tuning house ABT has lifted the lid on its new RS3-S performance package. A slightly more "docile" option to its flagship 368kW RS3-R offering, it lifts power output to 338kW. For some context, a standard Audi RS3 makes a claimed 294kW.  

This increase in power is all thanks to the fitment of an ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit containing the firm's proprietary performance enhancing software. Leaving the vehicle's stock ECU untouched, this subtle upgrade not only muscles-up the 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged engine but also improves straight-line performance; ABT claiming the RS3-S will scamper from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds (a 0.2 second improvement over the standard RS3). Customers have the option of raising the speed limiter to 300km/h. 

ABT 'RS3-S' floor mats are part of the package.
Image: ABT

Other enhancements that are part of the RS3-S package include a bespoke ABT suspension that lowers the car 30mm closer to the ground, while enhanced grip levels come courtesy of striking 20-inch ABT Sport GR20 lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres. Customers can also look forward to an ABT performance exhaust, a go-faster carbon fibre body kit (including a new rear roof spoiler design) and an interior home to unique ABT ambient lighting, floor mats, dashboard emblem and switchgear. 

The ABT RS3-S package (including assembly) will set you back €17,900 (about R356,155) for the Audi RS3 Sportback and €16,600 (about R330,289) for the RS3 Saloon. Pricing includes an ABT five-year warranty.

