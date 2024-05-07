ABT gives the Audi RS3 a power boost

Renowned German tuning house ABT has lifted the lid on its new RS3-S performance package. A slightly more "docile" option to its flagship 368kW RS3-R offering, it lifts power output to 338kW. For some context, a standard Audi RS3 makes a claimed 294kW.

This increase in power is all thanks to the fitment of an ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit containing the firm's proprietary performance enhancing software. Leaving the vehicle's stock ECU untouched, this subtle upgrade not only muscles-up the 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged engine but also improves straight-line performance; ABT claiming the RS3-S will scamper from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds (a 0.2 second improvement over the standard RS3). Customers have the option of raising the speed limiter to 300km/h.