CRIME STATS | Car hijacking down 15.1% in first quarter of 2025, says SAPS

Latest statistics released by police minister Mchunu show encouraging trends

23 May 2025 - 15:24
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Car hijacking incidences were down in every province except the North West. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Instances of car hijacking decreased 15.1% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the latest crime statistics released on Friday by police minister Senzo Mchunu.

There were 4,533 counts of carjacking nationally from January-March this year compared to 5,338 in 2024, with incidences down in every province except the North West, which recorded a 1.2% rise.

Provinces with the biggest decreases included Mpumalanga (-35.4%), the Eastern Cape (-32.4%), KwaZulu-Natal (-25.7%) and the Western Cape (-23.5%). Gauteng recorded a 2.7% decrease.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu. File photo.
Image: X/@SAPoliceService

SAPS statistics reveal that the types of cars most frequently hijacked between January and March this year where:

  • sedans and hatchbacks, with 2,016 units.
  • bakkies/panel vans (1,503),
  • SUVs/station wagons (341),
  • minibuses (292) and
  • motorcycles (291).

The SAPS did not specify the most affected brands or model ranges, but Fidelity Services Group previously released a list of the seven most high-risk models for hijacks:

  • the Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D);
  • Hilux (GD6 and D4D);
  • Corolla Cross;
  • RAV4;
  • VW Polo (especially hatchbacks);
  • Nissan NP 200; and
  • Ford Ranger (double and single cabs).

“Most hijackings target victims at, or close to, their residences and/or places of work,” said Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann.

In the latest statistics revealed on Friday, truck hijackings went down 21.6% in the first quarter, with decreases in all provinces except Gauteng (+0.4%) and the Northern Cape (which recorded two incidents compared to zero the year before).

Vehicle thefts decreased 9.1% nationally to 7,731 incidences, down from 8,502 in the first quarter of 2024, said Mchunu. There was a decrease in all provinces except the Free State (+11.1%).

WATCH | Police minister Senzo Mchunu releases latest crime stats

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is on Friday releasing the latest crime stats from January to March this year.
News
10 hours ago

Thefts out of motor vehicles reduced from 20,475 to 19,032 instances, a 7% decrease, and all provinces recorded a drop.

“As with previous quarters, we are seeing significant decreases in most crime categories when compared to the same period in the preceding financial year. While we have not yet reached our ultimate goals, these figures confirm that we are making significant progress,” said Mchunu.

An estimated 30% of stolen and hijacked vehicles were taken across the border into neighbouring countries.

To help prevent being hijacked, Fidelity Services Group advises motorists to always be aware of their surroundings and look out for vehicles that may be following them. If they suspect they are being followed, they should drive to the nearest police station or a busy centre where there are other people around.

“Do not offer resistance during a hijacking. Remember, perpetrators are always armed and would not hesitate to fire when confronted. Additional perpetrators may stand out of view and fire should you fight back,” Bartmann warned.

“A hijacking can happen at any place and at any time. The best response is to be alert and aware of suspicious activity near you.”

'Crosses are symbolic, not corpses': Mchunu hits back at Trump's 'white genocide' fiction

Speaking at the announcement of the latest crime statistics, police minister Senzo Mchunu called the narrative “totally unfounded and ...
Politics
5 hours ago

CRIME STATS | 5,727 murders in first three months of the year

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape contributed the bulk of murders nationally.
News
7 hours ago

CRIME STATS | Black South Africans were victims in all but one farm attack, says Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday said six attacks on rural communities were recorded in the fourth quarter with two fatalities, and in all but ...
News
8 hours ago

Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa

Ford has issued a recall for certain Ford Ranger models built between October and November 2024 at its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.
Motoring
8 hours ago

KZN motorist killed in drive-by shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal man died in a drive-by shooting in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago
