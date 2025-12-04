Africa stops asking and starts leading

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Panellists Buhle Phiwe Hlatshwayo, Saki Macozoma, Babajide Sodipo and Dr Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien at the Time Impact Summit in Johannesburg on November 20 2025.

There’s a moment at every conference where you can tell whether Africa is being spoken to or spoken for. The Time Impact Summit, hosted by Arena Events at the Empire Venue in Johannesburg on November 20, opened with a refreshing alternative: Africa speaking to itself, loudly, lovingly and with the stubborn confidence of a continent tired of being misread.

From ministers to mining experts, AI innovators to AU diplomats, the recurring sentiment was simple: Africa is no longer waiting for permission to lead.

But talk, as we know, can be cheap, which is why Time Africa’s ambition to convene a pan-continental summit for sustained dialogue feels less like a branding exercise and more like a necessity.

Reclaiming the interrupted story

Keynote speaker Ronald Lamola, SA’s international relations & cooperation minister, set the tone by reminding the room that Africa’s story didn’t begin with colonialism — it was interrupted by it.

A historically self-sufficient continent was recast as a place in perpetual need of rescue.

Yet here he stood, declaring load-shedding “a thing of the past” and championing South Africans’ growing global presence in arts and culture.

But the sober truth followed: Africa receives less than 5% of global climate finance despite being disproportionately affected. Without industrialisation, he warned, Africa remained underfunded and over-exposed. Trade in Africa sits at a paltry 16% and content-creation jobs in the global south still pay crumbs compared to the global north.

Lamola ended with a warm welcome to Gauteng, but also an unspoken challenge: if Africa’s problems are systemic, then so must be Africa’s solutions.

Owning our narrative, out loud

Time Africa MD Josh Wilson expanded the lens, saying storytelling was not soft work; it was geopolitical architecture.

He argued that Time Africa existed to help the continent shape history rather than be shaped by it. Unity is not a sentimental goal; it’s strategic infrastructure. And with Africa set to supply a significant portion of the global workforce within a decade, the world will soon speak African (linguistically, culturally and economically), whether it is ready or not.

This is why a sustained Time Africa dialogue summit could change the trajectory of policy, perception and continental coherence. Africa’s next chapter will not be written by institutions who misunderstand it, but by those who live it.

G20, ubuntu and an economy built by invisible hands

Minister in the presidency for women, youth & people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga grounded the conversation in the spirit of umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu.

SA’s G20 presidency, she noted, was anchored in solidarity, equality and sustainability — values forged not in boardrooms but in the lived realities of African people.

Chikunga honoured Tanzanian tailors, migrant hairdressers and informal traders, the overlooked workforce that sustains the pulse of African cities. She raised the economic cost of gender-based violence: a staggering 3.7% of GDP drained by violence that disproportionately targets women who are expected to keep the economy moving.

Her reminder was stark: Africa cannot industrialise while half its workforce is under siege.

Leadership, minerals and the audacity to direct our own future

The fireside chat moderated by Wilson brought further depth. CEO of African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development Nardos Bekele-Thomas spoke of a continental leadership shift, one that insists on shared resources and shared vision.

Botswana’s minerals & energy minister Bogolo Kenewendo cut deeper: African leadership must build purpose-driven narratives, confront global misperceptions, and reject the “begging bowl” mentality.

Ownership of minerals, she argued, was not merely economic, it was existential. Africa cannot be skipped again in the new industrial revolution when the world’s green transition is powered by Africa’s critical minerals.

Their message is clear: leadership is not the performance of power, it is the protection of African value.

Among the distinguished attendees, executive governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Khoisan Prince Malatsi Siwa underscored the sense that Africa’s future must be guided by political authority and cultural custodianship.

AI, diamonds and the infrastructure of tomorrow

In a panel on AI, technology and data, speakers underscored both the breakthroughs and blind spots. While global AI infrastructure grows exponentially, African practitioners still face limited access to the tools that drive innovation.

Yet there is progress, from continental AI blueprints to traceability platforms for rural farmers, proving that modernisation need not be westernisation.

The second panel on the global economy raised the infrastructural elephant in the room. Mining giants have exited SA, leaving behind opportunity, but also logistical paralysis. Without rail, energy stability and intra-African flights, African trade will remain theoretical.

Infrastructure is not glamorous, but without it, the future has nowhere to land.

Why Time Africa must lead the next conversation

If the summit revealed anything, it is this: Africa is rich in ideas, talent, minerals, data and youth. What it lacks is coordinated dialogue and consistent platforms where these ideas collide long enough to form policy, strategy and shared continental ambition. Time Africa is uniquely positioned to fill that gap.

Africa doesn’t need another conference; Africa needs a continuum, a space for recurring, accountable dialogue that moves the continent from influence to power.

• About the author: Zipho Dolamo is a freelance business writer who helps individuals and organisations communicate their ideas with purpose and impact.

This article was sponsored by Time Africa.