Zimbabwean president says country has food but is grateful for Putin’s grain offer

28 July 2023 - 08:05 By Reuters
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said is country is food secure but is grateful for free grain from Russia. File picture.
Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday his country was food secure but was grateful for an offer of free grain made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.

"We are grateful," Mnangagwa told reporters at the summit.

"We are not in any grain deficit at all. We are food secure. He is just adding to what we already have."

Putin earlier told the summit Russia was ready, in the next three to four months, to supply up to 50,000 tonnes of free grain to each of Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea.

Putin told African leaders Russia would continue to meet their food needs despite last week pulling out of a deal that had allowed Ukraine, another top grain exporter, to ship cereals from its Black Sea ports despite the war.

Since then Russia has repeatedly bombed Ukrainian ports and food storage sites. Western governments accuse Putin of "weaponising" food as an instrument of war.

In his speech, Putin set out his reasons for quitting the deal, which he said was not getting grain to the poorest countries. He did not acknowledge that it had substantially lowered world prices, which have risen again sharply since Russia walked out of the agreement.

Russia's state RIA news agency quoted the Ugandan foreign minister as saying Russia's decision to end the deal was understandable.

Sawadogo Mahamadi, head of Burkina Faso's chamber of commerce and industry, called the Russian food offer "a very good thing".

"Africa needs these vital products today," he said, "especially the Sahel countries like Burkina Faso that are facing security and humanitarian threats."

