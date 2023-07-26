Here's what to know about leading candidates in Zimbabwe polls

The 80-year-old Mnangagwa came to power after a 2017 military coup which toppled long time ruler Robert Mugabe.

Until their fallout in the months leading up to the coup, Mnangagwa was one of Mugabe's closest lieutenants and served in various top government roles including as vice-president and minister of state security.

Nicknamed “the Crocodile”, an animal famed in Zimbabwean lore for its stealth and ruthlessness, Mnangagwa has been accused by opponents of being Mugabe's political enforcer as the late ruler cracked down on dissent. Mnangagwa denies those charges.

Mnangagwa, trained as a communist guerrilla in China in the 1960s, was in charge of internal security in the mid-1980s when Mugabe deployed a North Korean-trained brigade against rebels loyal to his rival Joshua Nkomo.

Rights groups say 20,000 civilians, mostly from the Ndebele tribe, were killed in what has become known as the massacres of Gukurahundi.

Mnangagwa denies responsibility, but as president he engaged traditional leaders of communities affected by the massacres to discuss matters including compensation, reconciliation and healing.

Mnangagwa fashions himself as pro-business and, within months of coming to power, scrapped a local business ownership law championed by Mugabe. The law, which required foreign-owned businesses including mines to sell majority stakes to locals, unsettled investors who held back investment.

However, critics say the economic turnaround Mnangagwa promised five years ago remains elusive.

Mnangagwa has said his government has created opportunities for locals in the economy with policies supporting their involvement in sectors such as mining and agriculture.

NELSON CHAMISA