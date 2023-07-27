Russia-Africa to forge mutual partnerships & strengthen inter-party relations, says ANC

The ANC says it hopes that the second Russia-Africa's summit taking place in St Petersburg will create a platform for collaborations between Russia and the continent.

“The gathering will create a platform for collaborations for mutual growth, strengthening Russia-Africa trade relations and cooperation in science and technology, mining, agriculture and food security, including peace and security,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

President Cyril Ramaphosa along with ministers Naledi Pandor and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, his special legal adviser, Nokukhanya Jele, as well as ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka are attending the summit.

ANC chairperson for the subcommittee on international relations Nomvula Mokonyane and her deputy, Obed Bapela, are also in attendance.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the gathering of more than 40 heads of state in Sochi aims to forge mutual partnerships, strengthen inter-party relations and promote a common agenda for development.

Held under the banner of "Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum for Peace, security and Development", she said : “This summit occurs amid an inevitable geopolitical shift, security threats and global instability, conflict, famine, disease, inequality, global inflation and climate change that threatens food security and economic sustainability.”