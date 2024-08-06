Africa

US military completes withdrawal from key drone base in Niger

06 August 2024 - 12:45 By Idrees Ali
A joint statement from Niger's defence ministry and the US military said personnel and equipment from the base had been withdrawn and co-ordination would continue over the coming weeks to make sure the pullout is complete. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

The US military has completed its withdrawal from airbase 201 in Niger, officials said on Monday, after Niger's ruling junta ordered nearly 1,000 US military personnel to leave following a coup last year.

Airbase 201, a drone base near Agadez in central Niger that was built at a cost of $100m (R1.85bn), had provided crucial intelligence about Islamist militant groups before the coup.

A joint statement from Niger's defence ministry and the US military said personnel and equipment from the base had been withdrawn and co-ordination would continue over the coming weeks to make sure the pullout is complete.

“The effective co-operation and communication between the US and Nigerien armed forces ensured that this turnover was finished ahead of schedule and without complications.”

Niger's junta has given the US until September 15 to remove troops from its territory. US troops pulled out of airbase 101 last month.

Niger's decision to ask for the removal of US troops came after a meeting in Niamey in mid-March when senior US officials raised concerns about issues such as the expected arrival of Russian forces and reports of Iran seeking raw materials in the country, including uranium.

In April, Russia sent military trainers to Niger.

Reuters

