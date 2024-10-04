Sci-Tech

Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news if new bill passed

04 October 2024 - 11:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
If the bill as it currently stands becomes law, Google would be forced to make significant changes to its products and investments, Google New Zealand country director Caroline Rainsford said in a blog post. File photo.
If the bill as it currently stands becomes law, Google would be forced to make significant changes to its products and investments, Google New Zealand country director Caroline Rainsford said in a blog post. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Google said on Friday it will stop linking to New Zealand news articles and ditch the agreements it has with local news organisations if the country’s government goes ahead with a law to force tech giants to pay a fair price for content that appears on their feeds.

The New Zealand government in July confirmed it would progress legislation started by the previous Labour Party-led government that ensures fair revenue sharing between operators of digital platforms and news media entities.

The proposed legislation is still in review and is likely to see changes including some to bring it more in line with Australian legislation.

Caroline Rainsford, Google New Zealand country director, said in a blog post that if the bill as it currently stands becomes law, Google would be forced to make significant changes to its products and investments.

"We’d be forced to stop linking to news content on Google Search, Google News or Discover surfaces in New Zealand and discontinue our current commercial agreements and ecosystem support with New Zealand news publishers," Rainsford said.

Google says Malaysia investments to create 26,500 jobs, add $3bn to GDP

Malaysia plans to create a national cloud policy and introduce regulations to encourage the ethical use of artificial intelligence, Prime Minister ...
News
3 days ago

Google, which is owned by Alphabet, is concerned that bill is contrary to the idea of the internet being open, that it will be harmful to small publishers and that the uncapped financial exposure provides business uncertainty.

New Zealand minister for media and communications Paul Goldsmith said he was considering the range of views in the sector.

“We are still in the consultation phase and will make announcements in due course,” he said in a statement.

“My officials and I have met with Google on a number of occasions to discuss their concerns, and will continue to do so.”

Although minority government coalition partner ACT does not support the legislation, it is likely to find enough cross party support to pass once finalised.

Australia introduced a law in 2021 that gave the government power to make internet companies negotiate content supply deals with media outlets. A review released by the Australian government in 2022 found it largely worked.

READ MORE:

OpenAI introduces new tools to fast-track building of AI voice assistants

OpenAI unveiled a host of new tools on Tuesday that would make it easier for developers to build applications based on its artificial intelligence ...
News
2 days ago

Oracle to invest $6.5bn to set up cloud facilities in Malaysia

Oracle plans to invest more than $6.5bn (R112.93bn) to set up its first public cloud region in Malaysia, the company said on Wednesday, the latest ...
News
2 days ago

Microsoft revamps AI Copilot with new voice, reasoning capabilities

Microsoft has given its consumer Copilot, an artificial intelligence assistant, a more amiable voice in its latest update, with the chatbot also ...
News
2 days ago

Google and Volkswagen partner on smartphone AI assistant

Alphabet’s Google is providing key capabilities for an artificial intelligence assistant for Volkswagen drivers in a smartphone app, part of Google's ...
Motoring
1 week ago

New Zealand to press ahead with media content pay law

New Zealand's conservative coalition government will proceed with a bill that would make it compulsory for digital technology platforms to pay media ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Please Call Me' hearing to be exactly 24 years since idea submitted to Vodacom South Africa
  2. South Africa introducing visa reforms to boost economy, says minister South Africa
  3. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  4. Eskom to be service delivery agent for cash-strapped Emfuleni municipality South Africa
  5. Deli Hummus product recall extended after ‘areas of concern’ noted South Africa

Latest Videos

Moffie - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films
Valley of a Thousand Hills Trailer | South African Film Festival