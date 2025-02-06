In the fast-evolving African fintech landscape Chapa Payments is emerging as a game-changer with its mission to streamline digital transactions.
The Ethiopian-based platform launched its API (Application Programming Interface), designed to make integrations seamless for businesses, prioritising simplicity and effectiveness.
By enabling secure, instant payments across multiple channels — from mobile money to card payments — Chapa aims to eliminate friction for merchants and consumers. Chapa’s strategy hinges on first dominating the East African market, where fragmented payment systems and high mobile money usage present challenges and opportunities.
CEO Nael Hailemariam explains their East Africa strategy in short: “By deeply understanding this market, we can build a robust foundation to scale across the continent.”
The company’s API already supports multicurrency transactions, critical for cross-border trade, and offers fraud detection tools — features that resonate with SMEs and large enterprises.
Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies, who recently spoke to Hailemariam, praised Chapa’s approach: “Their focus on solving real pain points, rather than chasing trends, positions them to capitalise on Africa’s digital payment boom. Chapa isn’t just building a product; they’re enabling economic growth.”
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Chapa Payments is simplifying transactions and capturing East Africa’s market
