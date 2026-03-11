Sci-Tech

South Korea, Ghana to deepen ties in climate, tech

Pact aims to bolster maritime security in Gulf of Guinea

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama delivers the state of the nation address to parliament in Accra, Ghana, on February 27 2026. (Enyk Koomson, Ghanaian Presidenc)

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks on Wednesday with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, agreeing to deepen co-operation in climate, digital innovation and maritime security.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of three agreements, including a climate-change cooperation accord, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on technology and digital innovation, and a separate maritime safety and security MoU between the Korea Coast Guard and the Ghana Navy.

Lee thanked Ghana’s navy for protecting South Korean nationals in the Gulf of Guinea and said the new maritime pact would strengthen coordinated policing.

Mahama said Ghana holds significant reserves of bauxite, manganese, gold, lithium and nickel and hopes to partner with South Korea to jointly explore the resources and strengthen value-chain cooperation.

They also discussed expanding collaboration across economic security, agriculture, education, culture and critical minerals, and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Middle East tensions.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘I don’t think it is a beautiful day for SA football’: Cardoso complains about Sundowns’ scheduling

2

Brace for impact: what you might pay for fuel in April

3

US running out of patience with SA, warns ambassador Bozell

4

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Mosiuoa Lekota

5

White South Africans returning despite Trump’s persecution claims

Related Articles