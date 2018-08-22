Concrete roads and neat pavements have replaced riverlets of sewage 18 months after a massive fire and political conflict brought the township of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay to its knees.

The March 2017 fire which gutted Dontse Yakhe informal settlement‚ part of Imizamo Yethu‚ left 15‚000 people homeless. The City of Cape Town’s plans to rebuild and formalise‚ or “super block”‚ the settlement divided the community and became the catalyst for political violence which left one person dead and little hope for a peaceful outcome.

But on Tuesday the mayoral committee member for transport and urban development‚ Brett Herron‚ visited the area where a project which seemed a daunting task nine months ago was reaching its conclusion with the completion of 14 roads.

Hundreds of residents whose homes encroached on the roadway had to be consulted‚ and community leader Man Oman said that without the consent of every individual affected not a metre of road could have been laid.