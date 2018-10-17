Parliament’s portfolio committee on communications has shortlisted 12 candidates to fill vacancies on the board of the SABC‚ which has faced turbulence from the start.

Four board posts are currently vacant. The candidates‚ shortlisted from 80 names‚ will be interviewed on October 30.

The shortlisted candidates are: Kevan Jones‚ Adv Motshedi Lekalakala‚ Thabo Leshile‚ Diliza Madikiza‚ Unathi Magwentshu‚ Vuyokazi Makhubalo‚ Adv Matthews Mofokeng‚ Bernedette Muthien‚ Mergan Naidoo‚ Thozama Nene‚ Michael Nurick and Jasmina Patel.

“We are happy that five of the candidates are qualified women who are fairly young. The profiles of all candidates are published on the Parliament website for public comment‚” said committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana.

The SABC has been on a mission to turn around the public broadcaster‚ which recorded a net loss of R622m in the latest financial year. The broadcaster has made a series of senior appointments to help improve its fortunes‚ including a new board and executives.