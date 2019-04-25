Nomgcobo Jiba, Lawrence Mrwebi must go, says Yvonne Mokgoro

Retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa fire senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi after finding the pair were not fit for their senior roles in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In the report released this week, Mokgoro was scathing of them, finding that they compromised the independence of the NPA.

“In view of the totality of evidence, and in light of the evaluation … we find that both Jiba and Mrwebi are not fit and proper to hold their respective offices,” the report read.

Mokgoro’s report said Jiba’s conduct on multiple instances showed a “lack of conscientiousness”, while Mrwebi was found to have failed to act without favour and to the prejudice of the NPA.

Ramaphosa appointed the inquiry last year to determine their fitness to hold office following multiple scathing court judgments.