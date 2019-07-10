These are the charges Adam Catzavelos faces in Greece

A date still has to be set for Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos to appear in court in Athens, Greece, for his racist video rant.

Catzavelos’ lawyer, Lawley Shein, confirmed outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday that his client also faced charges abroad.

Greek authorities confirmed in a letter they were charging Catzavelos for having, via the internet, “incited, provoked, excited or encouraged acts or actions which may cause discrimination, hatred or violence against the person or the group of persons identified by race, colour, religion, genealogy, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability in a manner which endangers public order or threatens the lives, freedom or physical integrity of such persons”.