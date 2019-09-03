WATCH | Song, dance and suspicion mark final send-off for Gavin Watson

The details surrounding the death of former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was filled with gaps, Jacob Zuma told mourners in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, which the former president said had left him concerned.

Zuma was one of the speakers at the funeral at the Feather Market Hall.

"The report that the family gave me had gaps and that worried me. I sincerely hope there will be an explanation" Zuma said.

"I sincerely hope that Comrade Gavin's death is not going to be counted among [the] mysterious."

Zuma described Watson as a true Comrade who understood the need to build South Africa.

"Here lies a true democrat. This was our brother. Your work has been done and we are now looking to the next generation because there is still a long way to go," he said.

"It's not good to feel that we are not safe in our own country. These are matters that need leaders to make us feel safe," Zuma said.