South Africa

Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding

10 December 2019 - 11:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The air force was called in on 9 December 2019 to rescue people trapped by flood waters as heavy rain continued to pelt Centurion.

Heavy rains and floods have left parts of Gauteng swamped.

TimesLIVE reported that Centurion was the worst hit, with Midrand and Pretoria also experiencing the terrible aftermath of floods.

Weather service Saws issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West after days of heavy rain.

“The rain is expected to start subsiding on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, when

temperatures will start warming up, especially over Gauteng, Mpumalanga and places in the eastern part of the Free State.”

Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel

The air force was called in on Monday to rescue numerous people trapped by flood waters as heavy rain continued to pelt Centurion and other parts of ...
News
21 hours ago

According to the City of Tshwane, 150 people were rescued after being trapped in Mamelodi by floods on Monday. The displaced residents are being housed at a community hall in the area.

“There are no reported casualties and all people are accounted for so far,” said acting mayor Abel Tau.

The city has requested donations of blankets, food, nappies and clothing for all ages. Contributions can be dropped at the Nellmapius Library and Community Hall and the Centurion Fire Station.

No deaths have been reported.

See the footage here:

Hundreds rescued from Mamelodi flooding, while the 'Phanda Pusha Pay entrepreneur' keeps feet dry

The City of Tshwane says 150 people were rescued after being trapped in Mamelodi due to the floods on Monday
News
4 hours ago

Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel

The air force was called in on Monday to rescue numerous people trapped by flood waters as heavy rain continued to pelt Centurion and other parts of ...
News
21 hours ago

Husband dies trapped in car swept off bridge by floods in Gauteng

The body of a man who was trapped in his car when it was swept away by flood waters near Hartbeespoort Dam has been recovered.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Shot Cape Town lawyer 'died because he failed to deliver' South Africa
  3. Stage 6 load-shedding to stay until 11pm - but it's 'no cause for alarm' South Africa
  4. Flood warning issued for parts of SA South Africa
  5. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X