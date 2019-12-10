Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding
The air force was called in on 9 December 2019 to rescue people trapped by flood waters as heavy rain continued to pelt Centurion.
Heavy rains and floods have left parts of Gauteng swamped.
TimesLIVE reported that Centurion was the worst hit, with Midrand and Pretoria also experiencing the terrible aftermath of floods.
Weather service Saws issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West after days of heavy rain.
“The rain is expected to start subsiding on Tuesday evening into Wednesday, when
temperatures will start warming up, especially over Gauteng, Mpumalanga and places in the eastern part of the Free State.”
According to the City of Tshwane, 150 people were rescued after being trapped in Mamelodi by floods on Monday. The displaced residents are being housed at a community hall in the area.
“There are no reported casualties and all people are accounted for so far,” said acting mayor Abel Tau.
The city has requested donations of blankets, food, nappies and clothing for all ages. Contributions can be dropped at the Nellmapius Library and Community Hall and the Centurion Fire Station.
No deaths have been reported.
See the footage here:
