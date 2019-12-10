WATCH | SANDF helicopters rescue stranded flood victims in Gauteng

The air force was called in on December 9 2019 to rescue numerous people trapped by flood waters as heavy rain continued to pelt Centurion, Gauteng.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West after days of heavy rain.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said two air force helicopters helped rescue more than 70 people who were trapped in a hotel in the area.

Visuals of the chopper airlifting people from the venue have been circulated on social media.

Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said there was an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers for the province on December 9 and 10.

Phakula said the weather might clear on December 11.

Motorists have been warned to exercise extreme caution.