CAA plane dived 1,500ft in the nine seconds before it crashed, say investigators

Four minutes later, they exited controlled airspace at 3,000ft and were advised by air traffic controllers to change their radio frequency.

At 8.50am, radar data showed the plane beginning a climb to 3,900ft, and a minute later “radar and radio contact were lost with the aircraft”.

The preliminary report described how air traffic controllers tried to contact the Cessna on three frequencies, and how an emergency was declared.

“The aircraft was located approximately an hour after going off radar by the [SA Air Force] search and rescue helicopter,” said the report, adding that the impact took place at 2,192ft.

“The emergency helicopter was dispatched to the site and arrived approximately 10 minutes after the wreckage of the aircraft was located.

“Due to inclement weather at the time, the search and rescue was suspended until the next day.”