Checkers store in Cape Town closes due to Covid-19 infection

A Checkers store in Cape Town has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Aadilah Ryklief, manager of Bayside Mall in Table View, said the store would reopen once the health department gave it permission to do so.

“We have been informed that a mobile testing clinic has been dispatched to the store and all the Checkers employees are being tested. The Checkers group will also dispatch a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep clean the store,” said Ryklief.

“We cannot at this stage confirm how long the store will be closed, but will only reopen once the department of health gives authority to do so.”