Checkers store in Cape Town closes due to Covid-19 infection
A Checkers store in Cape Town has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
Aadilah Ryklief, manager of Bayside Mall in Table View, said the store would reopen once the health department gave it permission to do so.
“We have been informed that a mobile testing clinic has been dispatched to the store and all the Checkers employees are being tested. The Checkers group will also dispatch a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep clean the store,” said Ryklief.
“We cannot at this stage confirm how long the store will be closed, but will only reopen once the department of health gives authority to do so.”
Shoprite/Checkers head office confirmed in a statement that the company’s mobile clinic has immediately been put into place after the positive result of an employee.
“We have informed the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the department of health,” it said.
“An employee screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic has immediately been put into place. Those who had close contact with the infected person are now self-quarantining for 14 days.
“The store will reopen once the department of health gives authority.”
Ryklief encouraged the stores' customers to continue practising good personal hand and cough hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“The health and safety of everyone visiting and working at the centre remains our primary focus as we fight the Covid-19 pandemic together,” she said.
“We have remained diligent in our cleaning processes. Through our service providers we have placed additional focus on key public areas such as hard surfaces, equipment and bathrooms throughout the centre.”