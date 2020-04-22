South Africa

SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 65

22 April 2020 - 20:44 By naledi shange
The health ministry announced on Wednesday night that there are 3,635 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

There have been seven more Covid-19 related deaths, raising the total death toll in South Africa to 65.

The health ministry said on Wednesday evening that five fatalities were recorded in the the Western Cape, while the other two were in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This increases the total to 65,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country was 3,635. This was an increase of 170 cases from the 3,465 reported on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

