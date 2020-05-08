Western Cape Covid-19 infections out of control, warns economist

The City of Cape Town alone is responsible for 49% of SA's confirmed cases after increasing its tally by 468 in a day.

A policy brief by the research organisation Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips), which looked at cases up to Tuesday, said "significant change" was needed in the handling of the outbreak in Cape Town.

On Thursday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said he and President Cyril Ramaphosa would visit the Western Cape next week to deal with a "cluster outbreak".

"We need to find a mechanism to go into those areas and deal with the outbreak more strongly. We will work with [local authorities] and see what additional reinforcements are needed,” he said.