Dudu Myeni declared delinquent director: Outa

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Wednesday.

The ruling effectively means that Myeni will not be able to be a director at any entity.

It comes after an application, launched in 2017 by Outa and the SAA Pilots' Association, to declare Myeni a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act, based on her actions while she was chairperson of the SAA board.

Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage told TimesLIVE that the judgment was received shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

“It's good news,” he said. It's been a long case, three years in the making, and a lot of hard work and a lot of money. It's good for society.”

This is a developing story.