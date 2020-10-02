From state capture inquiry to arrests: 4 must-read stories on the asbestos project

The Hawks have arrested all seven suspects implicated in the allegedly corrupt Free State asbestos auditing project.

The 2014 project cost the province's human settlements department R255m. Companies Blackhead Consulting, owned by Edwin Sodi, and Diamond Hill trading, owned by murdered Ignatius Mpambani, were awarded a contract in a joint venture to assess houses with asbestos roofing in the Free State.

The joint venture later subcontracted Mastertrade 232 to do the audit. Mastertrade, in turn, subcontracted ORI Group to do the audit and assessment for R21.3m.

Sodi made news headlines before the arrests when the state capture inquiry heard his testimony in August.