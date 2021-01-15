Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools

The basic education department on Friday confirmed the reopening of schools has been postponed to February 15.

“Given the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks, occasioned by increased Covid-19 infections which has led to the second wave, the council of education ministers in conjunction with the national coronavirus command council and cabinet has taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools by two weeks,” deputy basic education minister Reginah Mhaule told a media briefing.