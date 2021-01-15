Fewer protests in 2020, but that doesn't mean people are happier

Though 2020 saw a nine-year low in service delivery protests, much of this can be attributed to lockdown months when public gatherings were outlawed and policing was rigorous to enforce the state of disaster regulations.

The proportion of violent protests fell slightly in 2020 (evident in 75% of cases) against 78% in all years recorded since 2004.

This is according to Municipal IQ, a specialised local government data and intelligence organisation which collects data on service delivery protests staged against municipalities on its “municipal hotspots monitor” to quantify and better understand the ongoing nature and trends behind such events.

“The low figure for 2020 is attributable to a dip from March to August, when the lockdown was most pronounced, and also when service delivery protests often spike,” said Kevin Allan, MD of Municipal IQ.