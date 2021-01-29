Ster-Kinekor enters business rescue, but cinemas will stay open

Ster-Kinekor announced on Friday that it had commenced voluntary business rescue proceedings on Wednesday, despite its theatres being open nationwide.

In a statement, Ster-Kinekor said its board of directors took the decision in an attempt to facilitate the rehabilitation of the company.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown instituted by government at the end of March 2020, all cinemas were required to shut down, and only permitted to reopen under strict conditions as from the end of August 2020.